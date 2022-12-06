The growing expense of infant formula is leading to dangerous feeding habits.

The growing expense of baby formula is leading to dangerous feeding habits, NGOs warn.

According to the British Pregnancy Advisory Service, the cost of formula has risen 22% in the past year (BPAS).

Healthy Start vouchers give pregnant and parenting women in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland £8.50 a week to buy healthy food. Rising prices mean vouchers don’t cover enough infant formula to safely feed a baby for the first six months, BPAS warned.

Charities want the Healthy Start payment for newborns raised from £8.50 to £10 a week “to more realistically help formula-dependent families.”

“We know that families experiencing food hardship resort to dangerous feeding tactics, such as extending the time between feeds and diluting down the formula,” stated BPAS CEO Clare Murphy.

“The government can’t stand by as newborns face hunger and disease due to the cost of living crises and skyrocketing formula prices.”

Healthy Start vouchers must be increased to preserve the health of our youngest and most vulnerable citizens.

Large food bank networks prohibit redistribution of donated formula.

Food banks are reluctant to distribute formula due to UNICEF standards enforced by the UK government.

UNICEF warned that while food banks “seem like a reasonable option,” giving free formula “may unwittingly cause harm.”

Michelle Herd, the co-founder of Scottish baby bank AberNecessities, said: “We’ve witnessed a huge surge in referrals for parents trying to feed their children due to skyrocketing formula milk prices.”

“We must make sure food banks and baby banks have infant formula for needy families.

“The government must study growing prices, especially for baby formula.

Without this crucial, we fear starving babies in hospitals.

“The government must act swiftly to guarantee no parent struggles to feed their kid this winter,” said Mumsnet founder Justine Roberts.

