Russia installs defenses missile near Japan on Kuril Island

According to the government, a military camp has been established on Paramushir with amenities for year-round service, lodging, entertainment, and food for servicemen.

According to a statement from the ministry, this deployment comes a year after Russia installed the Bastion systems on the island of Matua in the Kuril Ridge’s middle.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno stated that the government will closely monitor Russian military activity, noting that it has been escalating in the region’s far east in tandem with Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Invasion is described as a “special operation” by Russia.

The Washington-based think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a September report that overshadowed by the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow’s militarization of the Kuril Islands “has flown largely under the radar.”

“Russia’s steps to boost its presence suggest that the islands will continue to play a pernicious role in the future of Russo-Japanese relations and that Japan and the United States should deepen consultations regarding Russia’s activities in the region,” according to the report, published on the center’s website.

Japan has joined its Western allies in applying economic sanctions on Russia after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what Moscow calls a “special military operation.” Ukraine and its allies say Russia launched an unprovoked war.

Due to Japanese sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russia halted cooperation economic initiatives and withdrew from peace treaty negotiations with Japan.