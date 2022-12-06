Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Russian missiles strike Ukraine, causing blackouts
Russian missiles strike Ukraine, causing blackouts

Russian missiles strike Ukraine, causing blackouts

Articles
Russian missiles strike Ukraine, causing blackouts

Russian missiles strike Ukraine, causing blackouts

Advertisement
  • Ukraine warned of further emergency blackouts,
  • It is highly expected in the Kyiv region.
  • The rocket onslaught dropped portions of Ukraine into the darkness.
Advertisement

After a spate of Russian missile attacks, Ukraine warned of further emergency blackouts, especially in the Kyiv region.

The rocket onslaught dropped portions of Ukraine into the darkness with temperatures below 0C (32F).

At least four individuals were killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a video address late Monday.

Zelenskyy says, “Many districts will need emergency blackouts.” We will restore stability.

Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that there will be new power interruptions “due to shelling.”

About half of the Kyiv area, excluding the capital, would be without electricity in the next days, the territory’s governor stated.

Advertisement

Officials said the attack damaged electricity stations in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odessa, and Sumy.

After months of raids on electrical infrastructure, about half of Ukraine’s electricity grid has been damaged, leaving people freezing and dark for hours.

Monday was the first day since November 23, the worst day of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, when the country had scheduled power disruptions instead of emergency blackouts.

Ukraine argues such bombings are war crimes against civilians; Moscow disputes this.

According to a letter seen by Reuters, the US will hold a virtual conference with oil and gas executives on Thursday to discuss supporting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s “latest gambit” to encourage the Ukrainian people to give up would fail.

Advertisement

“Russia can’t get anywhere until it exhibits an interest in serious diplomacy. He mentioned this at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington, DC.
Moscow announced a “massive strike on Ukrainian military command systems” as it blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on two Russian airbases that killed

three soldiers and damaged two planes.

Ukraine hasn’t taken responsibility. If it’s behind them, they’d be the deepest intrusions into Russian territory since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

A US-based think group stated it was “probable” Ukrainian forces were behind the assaults and observed that resentment over Moscow’s inability to prevent them outweighed admiration for the latest raids on Ukrainian infrastructure among key military bloggers.

Russia’s defense ministry called the strikes “acts of terrorism” meant to damage long-range aircraft and shot down low-flying drones. The killings occurred at Ryazan, 185km southeast of Moscow.

Advertisement

Russian military is trying to shut off highways to the village of Bakhmut in Donetsk from the west and northwest, a Ukrainian presidential adviser stated on YouTube.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said 12,000 people remain in Bakhmut, compared to 80,000 before the war. Neither electricity nor gas was available, he claimed.

Also Read

Two dies in Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region
Two dies in Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region

Russian missile attacks in Zaporizhzhia resulted in the deaths of two individuals...

Advertisement

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
'Around 300' dead in east Democratic Republic of Congo massacre
'Around 300' dead in east Democratic Republic of Congo massacre
Mexican woman dies after being cut open to steal unborn baby
Mexican woman dies after being cut open to steal unborn baby
Nepal's election winners aims to 'transform political discourse'
Nepal's election winners aims to 'transform political discourse'
750 troops from South Sudan joins regional army in DRC
750 troops from South Sudan joins regional army in DRC
Police apologise for Norman Moffatt investigation fails
Police apologise for Norman Moffatt investigation fails
The baby of Melksham woman dies after being left alone at home
The baby of Melksham woman dies after being left alone at home
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story