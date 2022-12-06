Russian missiles strike Ukraine, causing blackouts

Ukraine warned of further emergency blackouts,

It is highly expected in the Kyiv region.

The rocket onslaught dropped portions of Ukraine into the darkness.

Advertisement

After a spate of Russian missile attacks, Ukraine warned of further emergency blackouts, especially in the Kyiv region.

The rocket onslaught dropped portions of Ukraine into the darkness with temperatures below 0C (32F).

At least four individuals were killed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated in a video address late Monday.

Zelenskyy says, “Many districts will need emergency blackouts.” We will restore stability.

Ukrenergo announced on Telegram that there will be new power interruptions “due to shelling.”

About half of the Kyiv area, excluding the capital, would be without electricity in the next days, the territory’s governor stated.

Advertisement

Officials said the attack damaged electricity stations in Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odessa, and Sumy.

After months of raids on electrical infrastructure, about half of Ukraine’s electricity grid has been damaged, leaving people freezing and dark for hours.

Monday was the first day since November 23, the worst day of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure, when the country had scheduled power disruptions instead of emergency blackouts.

Ukraine argues such bombings are war crimes against civilians; Moscow disputes this.

According to a letter seen by Reuters, the US will hold a virtual conference with oil and gas executives on Thursday to discuss supporting Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s “latest gambit” to encourage the Ukrainian people to give up would fail.

Advertisement

“Russia can’t get anywhere until it exhibits an interest in serious diplomacy. He mentioned this at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council in Washington, DC.

Moscow announced a “massive strike on Ukrainian military command systems” as it blamed Ukraine for drone attacks on two Russian airbases that killed

three soldiers and damaged two planes.

Ukraine hasn’t taken responsibility. If it’s behind them, they’d be the deepest intrusions into Russian territory since Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

A US-based think group stated it was “probable” Ukrainian forces were behind the assaults and observed that resentment over Moscow’s inability to prevent them outweighed admiration for the latest raids on Ukrainian infrastructure among key military bloggers.

Russia’s defense ministry called the strikes “acts of terrorism” meant to damage long-range aircraft and shot down low-flying drones. The killings occurred at Ryazan, 185km southeast of Moscow.

Advertisement

Russian military is trying to shut off highways to the village of Bakhmut in Donetsk from the west and northwest, a Ukrainian presidential adviser stated on YouTube.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said 12,000 people remain in Bakhmut, compared to 80,000 before the war. Neither electricity nor gas was available, he claimed.

Also Read Two dies in Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia region Russian missile attacks in Zaporizhzhia resulted in the deaths of two individuals...