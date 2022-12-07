San Francisco cancels killer robots manufacturing plan

San Francisco has changed its mind about allowing police to utilise robots that are armed with deadly weapons.

The board of supervisors, the city’s legislative body, approved the idea last week, which would have given police access to lethal robots.

Civil liberties organisations had harshly criticised it.

The board forwarded the matter to committee on Tuesday for additional examination after voting unanimously to postpone the motion.

The law would have given the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) the ability to use robots to execute suspects in dire circumstances.

The vote was held in response to a new California legislation that mandates that city police departments maintain inventory of military-grade equipment and obtain permission before using it.

The move, according to Dr. Catherine Connolly of the organisation Stop Killer Robots, is a “slippery slope” that might detach people from killing.

On the steps of city hall, protesters and a few board members who disagreed with the decision gathered to demand that the city change its mind.

They chose to reverse their vote in a second vote, which is often used to confirm board decisions.

The initial suggestion will now be improved upon or completely abandoned.

Police claim that the robots would only be employed in dire situations.

“Robots might theoretically be outfitted with explosive charges to breach protected premises harbouring belligerent, armed, or dangerous persons,” an SFPD spokesperson said.

They added that belligerent, armed, or dangerous suspects who put lives in jeopardy might be incapacitated or confused using robots.

In other US states, this kind of deadly robot is already in operation.

In 2016, authorities in Dallas, Texas, killed a sniper who had murdered five officers and injured numerous more by using a robot equipped with C-4 explosive.

