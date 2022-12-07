Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • World
  • Spanish train collision outside Barcelona injures dozens
Spanish train collision outside Barcelona injures dozens

Spanish train collision outside Barcelona injures dozens

Articles
Advertisement
Spanish train collision outside Barcelona injures dozens

Spanish train collision outside Barcelona injures dozens

Advertisement
  • Two trains collided near Barcelona, injuring at least 155 people.
  • Spanish Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez says she is closely monitoring the situation.

According to emergency services, two trains crashed on the outskirts of Barcelona, injuring at least 155 people.

Advertisement

The crash happened at a station in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia province at around 07:50 (06:50 GMT).

The trains collided when one was parked at the station and were moving in the same direction, according to local media.

Police in Catalonia are looking into how the incident happened.

About 12 kilometers (7 miles) outside of the city center, at the Montcada I Reixac – Manresa station, a collision took place.

Reporters on the scene were informed by emergency services representative Joan Carles Gomez that 155 people had been hurt in the incident, with 14 passengers being sent to a nearby hospital for additional care.

Advertisement

“We’re talking about many bruises and some head injuries, but nothing serious,” he said, adding that the passengers were being examined to “rule out any fractures”.

Advertisement

Mr. Gomez said the train was moving “very slowly (when the collision occurred) but people who were standing up fell over and hurt themselves”.

A spokesman for the regional fire service said the moving train had collided with “the back part” of a stationary train at the station.

Advertisement

Describing the moment of the collision, one passenger told the Ser Catalunya outlet that she had experienced “a tremendous blow” and said that “people were screaming”.

Another passenger told Media that she had seen “people with blood on them, because they had suffered a gash from the blow”.

Advertisement
Spanish Transport Minister Raquel Sánchez said she was closely monitoring the situation and wished a “speedy recovery” to the injured.

Regional officials blamed the recent spate of incidents on the regional train system in Catalonia on a lack of finance for the industry on the part of the national government.

Advertisement

Pere Aragonès I Garcia, the head of the Catalan regional government, demanded quick “explanations” regarding the crash’s causes from both the Renfe rail company and the Spanish government.

Additionally, Laura Borràs, the speaker of the regional assembly, stated that it was “imperative” that the incident not be repeated.

Also Read

Taiwan: 50 Passengers Killed, Multiple Injured In Fatal Train Crash
Taiwan: 50 Passengers Killed, Multiple Injured In Fatal Train Crash

Atleast fifty people have been reported killed and multiple injured in a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
December 7 marks National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Trump Organization finds guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud
Trump Organization finds guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud
China abandons zero-Covid policy, health experts warns dark days
China abandons zero-Covid policy, health experts warns dark days
Andrew Holness declares widespread state of emergency
Andrew Holness declares widespread state of emergency
Full ‘cold moon’ shines bright and eclipses Mars in rare event
Full ‘cold moon’ shines bright and eclipses Mars in rare event
Volodymyr Zelensky presents Ukrainian honor to American fighter
Volodymyr Zelensky presents Ukrainian honor to American fighter
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story