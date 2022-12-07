Advertisement
The Atlas Lions’ World Cup run

The Atlas Lions’ World Cup run

  • Achraf Hakimi’s penalty might alter Morocco’s football history.
  • Two Moroccan goals. Spain missed 2.
  • Morocco would be in the quarterfinals if Hakimi scored.
Achraf Hakimi’s penalty might alter Morocco’s football history.

120 minutes separated the teams. As Hakimi got the ball, Morocco had the advantage despite the Spanish audience flashing cameras behind the goal to distract the penalty-takers.

Two Moroccan goals. Spain missed 2. Morocco would be in the quarterfinals if Hakimi scored.

The throng stood, some on seats. Only the press box and VIP area had seats.

Moroccan substitutes collected the crowd’s flags. Celebrations erupted. Any time, it may happen. Nine near the center circle drew closer. Tight grip. Faster hearts.

They were close to winning.

Hakimi sprinted. His country was eliminated if he scored.

YES!

Morocco entered uncharted territory as the crimson sea burst. First World Cup quarterfinal in six tries.

“This is all the world’s happiness.” After the match, Moroccan fans at Education City Stadium yelled, “We’re very thrilled!”

“We were always confident. Moroccans. Iman, from Casablanca but residing in Qatar, stated, “We’re lions”

The celebrations proceeded to the lobby, stairs, and stadium periphery. Moroccans weren’t done. They danced, honking cars, waving flags, singing, and shouting, relieved but ecstatic.

“Wow, wow, wow, I’m very pleased to be Moroccan. It’s great, Khadija says. “I’m excited for the next game. In Qatar. We’re staying here.”
Spain fans were seen leaving the stadium among the Moroccans.

Moroccan fans mocked Spain before hugging their Spanish counterparts.

Thursday morning, Firdous flies back to Morocco. She’ll play Saturday’s quarterfinal.

Firdous: “This is tremendous” “Morocco has never accomplished this. We’ve always wanted this. Not yet. We’ll finish.

“I knew this morning would be spectacular. Finally. I watched Morocco’s World Cup matches. Tomorrow, I’ll return to Morocco for the next match. This is a team sacrifice.”

Mohammad Karam could hardly speak after the “match of his life”

“I’m still shocked. Asleep. Nerves, stress, and emotions abounded. We succeeded. We’re in the quarterfinals.”

Many Arabs celebrate Morocco's World Cup win
Many Arabs celebrate Morocco's World Cup win

When Achraf Hakimi calmly knocked the ball into the net after a...

