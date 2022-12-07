Trump Organization finds guilty on all counts of criminal tax fraud

The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp. are convicted of tax fraud and document fabrication.

Donald Trump wasn’t prosecuted in this case, but his role in executive benefits was discussed.

Fines could reach $1.61 million.

A Manhattan jury has found two Trump Organization entities responsible for a 15-year plot to deceive tax authorities by failing to declare and pay taxes on top executives’ income guilty of numerous counts of criminal tax fraud and fabricating company documents.

On all counts, The Trump Corp. and The Trump Payroll Corp. were found guilty.

Although the former president and his family were not charged in this case, the prosecution frequently brought up Donald Trump‘s involvement in the benefits given to some executives, such as company-funded homes, car leases, and personal expenses, during the trial.

When they are sentenced in mid-January, the Trump Organization could be hit with fines totaling a maximum of $1.61 million.

The company is not in danger of being destroyed since New York law lacks a procedure that would dissolve the business. However, a criminal conviction can make it more difficult for it to conduct business, get loans, or land contracts.

The guilty conviction comes at a time when federal and state prosecutors are investigating Trump for his handling of secret papers, his attempt to rig the 2020 election, and the veracity of the financial and corporate records of the Trump Organization.

The New York attorney general is suing him for $250 million, claiming that he and his adult children committed a decade-long scam. In addition to other punishments, the attorney general wants to permanently prevent them from holding any positions of authority within a business in the state of New York.

Attorneys for Trump Org. indicated they intended to appeal.

