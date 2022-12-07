Two trains collide in Spain’s Catalonia area, injuring 150

Morocco, with its fearless players, advances while Spain fails to win
Two trains crashed in northeast Spain, injuring 155 persons.
Local emergency services tweeted that some passengers were lightly injured.
No one was seriously harmed, according to local media.
The Directorate-General of Civil Protection reported that three people have minor injuries.
The crash happened in Montcada I Reixac, north of Barcelona.
Ester Capella, Catalonia’s envoy in Madrid, said officials are investigating.
Rodales has operated Barcelona’s trains since 1990.
