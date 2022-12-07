Advertisement
Ukraine claims 92,000 Russian soldiers killed in war

  • Ukraine claims 92,000 Russian servicemen have died so far.
  • From 24 February to 7 December, 92,740 Russian soldiers died.
  • It said 2,935 enemy tanks and 5,909 ACVs were destroyed.
Ukraine claims 92,000 Russian servicemen have died so far.

From 24 February to 7 December, 92,740 Russian soldiers died.

It said 2,935 enemy tanks and 5,909 ACVs were destroyed.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential adviser in Ukraine, says 13,000 soldiers have died in the fight.

His statements are the first estimate of Ukrainian soldiers dead since late August when the chief of the armed forces stated almost 9,000 had died.

