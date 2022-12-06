Ukrainian drones exposes Russian airbase attacks

Ukrainian Air Force shot down two Russian drones and a Kh-59 missile
the Ukrainian Air Force downed a Russian missile, and two drones, and...
This week has seen a number of attacks against Russian military targets, drawing attention to Ukraine’s work on combat drones with longer ranges.
The Russian Defense Ministry alleges that Ukrainian drones, which it claims were shot down by Russian air defenses, were responsible for the attacks on two air bases on Monday and an attack on an air field on Tuesday.
Satellite and ground-based imagery suggests that some damage was done to Russian military aircraft at one location in the Ryazan region.
The explosions have received no official response from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, and the government of Ukraine has not recognized the acquisition of long-range attack drones.
A senior Ukrainian official did, however, tweet a coded message that suggested Kyiv might have been responsible for the strikes.
“The Earth is round – discovery made by Galileo. Astronomy was not studied in Kremlin, giving preference to court astrologers. If it was, they would know: if something is launched into other countries’ airspace, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to departure point,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak posted.
