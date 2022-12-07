UN faces Ukrainian civilians’ survival challenge

Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

I|t has created a new degree of need in a senseless war.

Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council the toll of widespread murder.

UN humanitarian chief: Russia’s “sustained” attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have created a “new degree of need” in a “senseless” war.

Martin Griffiths, the under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs, described to the UN Security Council on Tuesday the toll of “widespread murder, displacement and suffering” since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Moscow’s recent attacks on key utility infrastructure have left millions without heat, electricity, and water, adding “another hazardous dimension to the humanitarian disaster created by the war,” he said.

More than 14 million Ukrainians have been forcibly displaced, including 7.8 million in Europe, Griffiths told the council.

As of December 1, 17,023 people, including 419 children, had been murdered, he said, using figures from the UN human rights office.

715 healthcare establishments have been attacked.

Attacks on civilian infrastructure deny people health care and children schooling. In Ukraine today, the ability of civilians to survive is under attack,” Griffiths added.

The UN Security Council has met dozens of times in Ukraine since February but has been unable to take action in any meaningful sense. Russia, China, France, the UK, and the US have veto power in the 15-member body.

On Tuesday, some officials supported peace discussions.

Gabon’s Deputy UN Ambassador Edwige Koumby Missambo told the audience, “Given the disarray and despair of the population already weakened by months of conflict, it is not enough to conduct more and more meetings to enlighten the world community without ever proposing a true alternative to war.”

“The time has arrived to discuss the end of the war,” she stated.

Vassily Nebenzya, Russia’s UN ambassador, said Moscow is “ready” to negotiate if the “root causes” of its incursion are addressed.

Moscow initially declared its mission was to “disarm” Ukraine so it could not be a threat to Russia but Kyiv and its allies believe Russia’s ultimate intention is to remove Ukraine’s pro-European government.

“Ukraine wants and needs peace. Most countries. Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said, “Our territory has been invaded.”

Please remember this whenever Moscow tries to convince us that the victim is resisting peace efforts.

President Vladimir Putin convened his security council after drone assaults targeted three Russian air bases this week.

Kyiv has not claimed responsibility for the assaults nor criticized them, which killed three people and destroyed long-range bombers and a fuel depot.

Antony Blinken said the US “never encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside Russia.”

Since the crisis began, Washington has given Ukraine billions of dollars in military equipment, and lawmakers on Tuesday agreed to $800 million more in 2023.

Everything the world is doing to help Ukraine is for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, a State Department spokesman said.

Nebenzya told the UN Security Council that such arms transfers indicate a diplomatic settlement in Ukraine. He called it an “ongoing West-Russia war.”

Lisa Carty, US Deputy UN Ambassador, said Putin’s “escalating barrages on Ukraine’s infrastructure” show he has “no genuine interest in discussion or meaningful diplomacy.”

Kyiv officials warn that Moscow’s newest missile attacks, which came after damaged plants were rebuilt, may cause millions to endure blackouts.

Carty said Putin is bombing and freezing civilians to undermine Ukraine’s resolve to fight.

