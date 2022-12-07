United States denies any involvement with Kyiv and Russia

According to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Washington has “neither encouraged nor permitted” Ukraine to attack targets inside of Russia.

He spoke shortly after Moscow accused Kiev of attacking three Russian airfields with drones, two of which were hundreds of kilometres away from Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, has repeatedly cautioned the US and its allies against crossing any “red lines” by arming Ukraine with long-range missiles.

As a result of worries that this could spark a significant escalation with a nuclear-armed Russia that invaded Ukraine on February 24, the US-led Nato military alliance has decided against supplying Kyiv with such weapons.

On Monday, there were two airport explosions in Russia, one each in the Ryazan and Saratov areas. These locations are home to strategic bombers that regularly launch missile assaults against Ukraine’s vital energy infrastructure.

Another strike, according to Russia, occurred on Tuesday in the bordering Ukrainian region of Kursk.

In its most recent missile strike against Ukraine, Russia launched 70 missiles at various targets throughout the nation on Monday. Local authorities said that four persons had died.

Fears that people may succumb to hypothermia in the below-freezing conditions are growing as millions of people around the nation are currently without running water or electricity.

Mr. Blinken accused Russia of aiming to “knock down the civilian infrastructure that is allowing people to have heat, water, and power” during a briefing on Tuesday.

According to him, Moscow is currently “weaponizing winter,” which he claimed is “the daily and nightly reality in Ukraine.”

“We have neither aided nor abetted Ukrainian attacks inside of Russia, but what is vital is to comprehend what Ukrainians are going through on a daily basis as a result of Russia’s continued aggression against their nation.

According to him, he was committed to ensuring that Ukrainians have “the equipment they need to defend themselves, to protect their territory, and to preserve their freedom.”

Alongside him, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasised that Washington would not obstruct Ukraine from acquiring its own long-range attack capacity.

“No, is the quick response. Absolutely not, said Mr. Austin, noting that the United States had previously provided Ukraine with security assistance totaling more than $19 billion (£16 billion).

Other Tuesday developments include:

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, paid a visit to the military in the eastern Donetsk region, where ferocious battle has been ongoing for weeks. Advertisement Local authorities said that one person was hurt by Russian airstrikes in the central-eastern Dnipropetrovsk region in the evening. Russian-installed officials in the city of Donetsk, which Moscow has occupied since 2014, reported six deaths from Ukrainian shelling.

