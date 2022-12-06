Witnesses challenges Israeli policeman’s killing of Palestinian

Ammar Mefleh, 22, is the tenth Palestinian to be killed by Israeli fire in the last week.

According to a witness who saw an Israeli soldier shoot and kill a Palestinian.

Last Friday, Ammar Mefleh was assassinated in the occupied West Bank at close range.

A top UN official who expressed his “horror” at the killing in response to video of the shooting received a diplomatic rebuke from Israel as a result of the video’s large online reaction.

A policeman was stabbed in the face by a Palestinian, and the responding cop stopped a “mass terror attack,” according to Israeli officials who hailed the officer.

The execution was referred to as “in cold blood” by Palestinian leadership.

The Palestinian hamlet of Huwara, which is located on a major road frequently used by Israeli settlers and has seen an increase in violence recently, is where Mr. Mefleh, 22, was killed.

More than 150 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year, almost all of them by Israeli forces. Unarmed victims, terrorist gunmen, and armed assailants are among the deceased.

In the meantime, more than 30 people have been killed, including soldiers, police, and civilians, in a series of Palestinian attacks that targeted Israelis as well as militant firing at forces during arrest raids.

It was unusual for the footage from Friday, which was widely circulated online, to capture in detail a portion of the incident leading up to the shooting. In a second video, the final 13 seconds are seen from a different perspective.

In the video, the Israeli officer is seen struggling with Mr. Mefleh while holding him in a headlock. At initially, two more Palestinians are involved in the fight, but they later withdraw.

Mr. Mefleh tries to take the police officer’s firearm once he frees himself from the headlock. The cop pulls his hand off the weapon as they struggle for control of it, initially trying to attack the Palestinian, who then strikes back, before reaching for his revolver.

Mr. Mefleh briefly holds the rifle but almost immediately drops it or lets go of it when he recoils upon seeing the officer raise his pistol. He is instantly shot four times by the cop.

Popular Israeli news outlet said that the police had “eliminated the terrorist” after his death. On Palestinian social media, the video was frequently shared by those horrified by the murder.

“The incident is a terror attack, in which an Israeli policeman was stabbed in his face and the life of another officer was threatened and consequently he shot his assailant,” Mr. Nahshon added.

