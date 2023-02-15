15 vehicles collide on Delhi-Meerut e-way due to fog

At least 15 vehicles collided on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

Ghaziabad: Due to strong fog and poor visibility, approximately 15 vehicles collided on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in the Masuri district of Ghaziabad on Sunday morning.

Five individuals were injured minorly, while one truck driver was critically injured.

Following the incident, local police, fire trucks, and ambulances arrived. The injured were taken to the hospital. Afterward, the police assisted in removing the traffic bottleneck.

#WATCH | Due to fog, several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The following people were injured in the accident: Ghaziabad DCP Rural Ravi Kumar is an actor.

#WATCH | Several cars collided one after the other on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, due to fog. Some people have been injured in the accident: DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar

As per police, most of the vehicles that collided were cars. Initially, the occupants of the car that collided received minor injuries and they were released from the hospital after treatment.

A senior police official said, “A police team reached the spot and took all the injured to a nearby hospital where some were discharged after first aid as they received minor injuries.”

“The accident took place at around 8 a.m. At the time of the accident, the visibility was very poor due to fog on the highway. A truck suddenly slowed down after which one by one 15 vehicles including cars and small trucks collided with each other. A long traffic jam was cleared by police and it took almost two hours,” the official said.

Police have not received any complaint in the case and no casualties were reported.

