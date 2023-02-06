6.1 magnitude earthquake hits north west of New Zealand

6.1 earthquake struck northwestern Wellington, New Zealand.

50 km northwest of Paraparaumu, 57 km deep, with no tsunami warning or damage reported.

It occurred as the North Island recovers from a devastating typhoon.

GeoNet received around 31000 earthquake reports in 15 minutes.

“Big shake! The North Island felt a magnitude 6.0 earthquake 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu, 57 km deep “New Zealand Civil Defence.

No tsunami warning or damage was reported.

Residents said the earth shook for 10–20 seconds, like a convoy of enormous trucks.

“It is already a tremendously difficult time for individuals — care after yourself and those around you,” stated the civil defence agency.

