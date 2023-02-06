Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits north west of New Zealand
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits north west of New Zealand

  • 6.1 earthquake struck northwestern Wellington, New Zealand.
  • 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu, 57 km deep, with no tsunami warning or damage reported.
  • It occurred as the North Island recovers from a devastating typhoon.
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck northwestern Wellington, New Zealand. The quake was moderately shallow at 57.4 kilometres, according to preliminary data. The 76km-deep earthquake hit at 7.38 pm. 50km north-west of Paraparaumu.

GeoNet received around 31000 earthquake reports in 15 minutes.

“Big shake! The North Island felt a magnitude 6.0 earthquake 50 km north-west of Paraparaumu, 57 km deep “New Zealand Civil Defence.

No tsunami warning or damage was reported.

Residents said the earth shook for 10–20 seconds, like a convoy of enormous trucks.

The tremor occurred as the North Island recovers from a devastating typhoon that killed four people and caused widespread damage.

“It is already a tremendously difficult time for individuals — care after yourself and those around you,” stated the civil defence agency.

