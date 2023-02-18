Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • 6,000 babies born in southern Turkey since earthquakes
6,000 babies born in southern Turkey since earthquakes

6,000 babies born in southern Turkey since earthquakes

Articles
Advertisement
6,000 babies born in southern Turkey since earthquakes

6,000 babies born in southern Turkey since earthquakes

Advertisement
  • 6,447 babies have been born in southern Turkey since twin earthquakes.
  • With 10,489 prenatal observations, 10,489 postpartum follow-ups.
  • And 154,212 vaccine doses given.
Advertisement

Since twin earthquakes hit the area earlier this month, about 6,500 babies have been born in southern Turkey, according to the country’s health minister.

A total of “6,447 babies have been born in the earthquake region since the first day of the disaster. Every child born is a hope,” Fahrettin Koca said at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Coordination Center in the southern province of Hatay.

Wishing the babies a good and long life, Koca said that “the necessary health services are provided to the babies and their mothers without interruption”.

In terms of maternity care, the health minister reported that 10,489 prenatal observations and more over 10,000 postpartum follow-ups were performed in the earthquake-affected area.

More than 5,100 infants were evaluated for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), more than 10,000 neonatal heel pricks, and 154,212 vaccine doses were given as part of childhood immunization programs, according to him.

Also Read

Death toll in Turkey earthquake surpasses 40,000
Death toll in Turkey earthquake surpasses 40,000

The death toll in Turkey has risen to 40,642. With over 5,800...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Russia launches missiles from Black Sea, says Kyiv
Russia launches missiles from Black Sea, says Kyiv
Kamala Harris commits to supporting Ukraine
Kamala Harris commits to supporting Ukraine
Military in need of ammunition, says Yehor Firsov
Military in need of ammunition, says Yehor Firsov
North Korea tests long-range ballistic missile, says Seoul
North Korea tests long-range ballistic missile, says Seoul
An Indian man was detained in connection with the double murder of a cow vigilante
An Indian man was detained in connection with the double murder of a cow vigilante
Electricity and water have returned to cyclone-ravaged New Zealand cities
Electricity and water have returned to cyclone-ravaged New Zealand cities
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story