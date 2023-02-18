6,000 babies born in southern Turkey since earthquakes

6,447 babies have been born in southern Turkey since twin earthquakes.

Since twin earthquakes hit the area earlier this month, about 6,500 babies have been born in southern Turkey, according to the country’s health minister.

A total of “6,447 babies have been born in the earthquake region since the first day of the disaster. Every child born is a hope,” Fahrettin Koca said at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Coordination Center in the southern province of Hatay.

Wishing the babies a good and long life, Koca said that “the necessary health services are provided to the babies and their mothers without interruption”.

In terms of maternity care, the health minister reported that 10,489 prenatal observations and more over 10,000 postpartum follow-ups were performed in the earthquake-affected area.

More than 5,100 infants were evaluated for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), more than 10,000 neonatal heel pricks, and 154,212 vaccine doses were given as part of childhood immunization programs, according to him.

