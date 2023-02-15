A bus crash in South Africa kills 20, dozens send to the hospital

Advertisement
Bus crash in South Africa kills 20, dozens send to the hospital

Articles
  • Twenty people were killed and dozens more were hospitalised after a bus cash.
  • The bus rolled from a bridge on the N1 motorway into a river below after the collision.
  • There had been heavy rains in the area where the crash occurred.
Twenty people were killed and dozens more were hospitalized after a bus and a cash-in-transit van collided head-on on a major road in the northern Limpopo province of South Africa on Monday.

According to ER24, whose paramedics were on the scene, the bus rolled from a bridge on the N1 motorway into a river below after the collision.

According to a statement from ER24, “Three people were found deceased by the roadside and 16 down by the river – all were declared dead on arrival.” One patient has since passed away out of the 69 passengers who were reportedly taken to the hospital for various injuries, it said.

The bus was transporting people from the town of Makhado to locations in the province’s Vhembe district, according to the Limpopo transport department, when the accident occurred around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday.

To make sure nobody was carried away by the river, police divers have been sent, according to a statement from the department.

According to ER24, there had been heavy rains in the area where the crash occurred, and police were looking into the circumstances surrounding it.

An inquiry for comment was not immediately answered by a provincial police spokesperson.

Four people die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada
Four people die after coach crashes on icy road in Canada

Four people killed and hundreds injured due to bus accident in Canada....

 

 

