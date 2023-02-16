A special grand jury in Georgia “unanimously” concluded 2020 election report

Advertisement
  • The grand jury in Georgia concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
  • This could influence state prosecutors’ decisions on whether to charge Trump.
  • Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election “unanimously.”
After hearing “extensive testimony” from election officials, poll workers, and other experts, the special grand jury in Georgia that investigated Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election “unanimously” concluded that there was no widespread voter fraud, rejecting Trump’s conspiracy theories.

“The Grand Jury heard extensive testimony on the subject of alleged election fraud from poll workers, investigators, technical experts, and State of Georgia employees and officials, as well as from persons still claiming that such fraud took place,” the grand jury said in its final report, which was partially released on Thursday.

The grand jury continued: “We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”

The grand jury’s findings on election fraud are significant because they demonstrate that Trump attempted to overturn the results of a legitimate election. This could influence state prosecutors’ decisions on whether to charge Trump and his associates with 2020-related crimes.

