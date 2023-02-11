After family found dead in UK gun law plea renewed

Kelly Fitzgibbons has called for reforms to UK gun regulations.

After her sister and nieces were shot to death by Robert Needham.

Police forces in England, Scotland and Wales were asked to review firearms licensing practices.

Following the Epsom College tragedy, a woman battling for reforms to UK gun regulations after her sister and nieces were shot to death, has called for swift action.

Kelly Fitzgibbons, the sister of Emma Ambler, and her two daughters were murdered in Sussex in 2020 by Robert Needham, who afterwards committed suicide.

After Epsom College president Emma Pattison and her daughter and husband were discovered dead on Sunday, she spoke out.

The UK, according to the Home Office, has some of the harshest regulations in the world.

Before taking his own life, George Pattison, 39, is believed to have shot his 45-year-old wife and their 7-year-old daughter Lettie.

At their residence on the school grounds, the accountant’s legitimate gun was discovered.

Police contact with Mr. Pattison over his guns license is not being looked at by the watchdog.

After Ms. Fitzgibbons and her daughters were slain in Woodmancote, an inquest determined that Mr. Needham had been granted a license despite the fact that police had discovered he had lied on his application regarding his history of depression and a previous police caution.

Birmingham resident Mrs. Ambler has sought for modifications that she claims are “quite simple and could be adopted with immediate impact.”

“They are not to offer gun licenses to those who are discovered to have lied during the application process, as Rob did, and they are not to grant gun licenses to people who have mental health conditions or recurrent periods of depression, as Rob did,” she said.

“At my sister’s inquest three separate police officers said reviews should be held annually, yet they aren’t because they aren’t resourced to do so.”

She said a Home Office meeting had been delayed, adding: “If we keep waiting another family will lose their lives, and very tragically that has happened in Surrey.”

After shootings in Plymouth in 2021 in which Jake Davison, 22, killed five people, injured two more, and then shot himself, a review was conducted, according to a Home Office spokesman.

He said: “Police forces in England, Scotland and Wales were asked to urgently review their firearms licensing practices, confirming that forces were adhering to the guidance for issuing and reviewing them.”

He stated that a date for the meeting with the Kelly Fitzgibbons Foundation would be decided.

Mr. Davison’s inquest is still pending, and investigations into the killings in Plymouth are still going on.

