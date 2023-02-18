An Indian man was detained in connection with the double murder of a cow vigilante

India claimed Saturday that they have detained one individual.

The individual murdered two Muslim men.

Hindus regard cows as sacred, and slaughtering them is forbidden in many Indian states.

Police in India claimed Saturday that they have detained one individual in connection with the murder of two Muslim men whose burnt carcasses were discovered in a car after they were kidnapped for alleged cow smuggling.

After Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014, vigilante squads that patrol highways to prevent animals from being moved across state lines have multiplied.

The bodies of the two guys were recovered Thursday morning in a burnt-out truck in northern Haryana state, a day after they went missing.

Both men were from the neighboring state of Rajasthan, and their family implicated five individuals from the Hindu hardline Bajrang Dal group in a criminal complaint filed with police following their disappearance.

“We have so far apprehended one culprit and are looking for others,” police officer Shyam Singh said.

According to Rajasthan police, the apprehended individual was a taxi driver who was also connected with cow vigilante groups.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the killings on Twitter and promised harsh punishment to anyone responsible.

The Modi government has been accused of turning a blind eye to vigilante attacks on minority Muslims in the name of cow protection, which critics say is illegal.

Cow slaughter is illegal in Rajasthan and Haryana, and anyone transporting the animals beyond state lines must have a license.

