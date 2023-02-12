Advertisement
  At least 98 people detained in Turkey in looting case
At least 98 people detained in Turkey in looting case

At least 98 people detained in Turkey in looting case

At least 98 people detained in Turkey in looting case

At least 98 people detained in Turkey in looting case

  • Security officials in Turkey detained 98 people on Saturday.
  • In allegations of robbing or deceiving earthquake victims.
  • And looting damaged buildings, and defrauding phone victims.
Security officials in Turkey detained at least 98 people on Saturday over allegations of robbing or deceiving earthquake victims or looting of damaged houses.

Investigations were conducted into at least 42 individuals in Turkey’s southern Hatay province over allegations of looting damaged buildings, according to security sources who asked to remain nameless “because to media limitations,” media said.

According to reports cited by state news, security personnel detained at least 40 individuals and collected six firearms, three rifles, jewelry, bank cards, $11,000, and 70,000 Turkish lira (about $3,700) in cash in addition to the suspects.

According to the agency, two further people were detained after reportedly attempting to steal six truckloads of food for earthquake victims in Hatay province while impersonating as humanitarian workers, the agency said.

According to Media, at least six persons were also detained in Istanbul for allegedly defrauding a phone victim of the earthquake in southern Gaziantep.

According to Media, scores of additional individuals were detained elsewhere in the nation for allegedly robbing and looting in earthquake-affected districts.

At least eight provinces, including Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Adana, Gaziantep, and Sanliurfa, had seen the arrests of the suspects, it was noted.

Erdogan says that government will act to stop looting
Erdogan says that government will act to stop looting

Turkey has declared a state of emergency in the earthquake-affected area. Leading...

