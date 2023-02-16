Advertisement
Authorities discovered two pages of notes on MSU gunman but yet to determine his motive

  • The gunman at Michigan State University had two pages of notes in his wallet when he was apprehended.
  • He also had eight loaded magazines and a pouch containing 50 rounds of loose ammunition.
  • The investigation is still ongoing, but officials believe McRae acted alone.
The gunman at Michigan State University had two pages of notes in his wallet when he was apprehended, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez.

“Found on [Anthony] McRae were two handguns — the one he shot himself with and another in his backpack that he was carrying. He also had a loaded magazine that was full to capacity in his left breast pocket,” Gonzalez said during a news briefing Thursday.

Gonzalez stated that he had eight loaded magazines as well as a pouch containing 50 rounds of loose ammunition.

Two pages of notes “indicated where he was going to visit as well as kind of gave the indication of why he, maybe a motive, but nothing that we can actually confirm just yet,” Gonzalez said.

Although the investigation is still ongoing, officials believe McRae acted alone, he added.

Gonzalez said Thursday that as they exited the vehicle and ordered McRae to show his hands, he produced a weapon and killed himself.

“It does appear that from the body-worn camera, that McRae did not verbalize anything to the officers prior to him shooting himself,” he said. “Once they had waited for two additional state security officers to arrive on scene, they walked up to the shooter who was laying on the ground, cleared the scene for their safety and then started life saving efforts on him.”

Michigan State University gunman had two unregistered handguns, police say
Michigan State University gunman had two unregistered handguns, police say

Five Michigan State University students who were injured during the mass shooting....

 

