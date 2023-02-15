British man Jonathan Shenkin, who died in Ukraine, tributes as “hero”

Jonathan Shenkin is the name of a British man who was killed in Ukraine.

His family paid tribute to him on social media, calling him a “hero.”

He was born in Glasgow and raised in London and Malta before joining the Israeli army.

The 45-year-family old’s paid tribute to him on social media, calling him a “hero” who died “in an act of bravery as a paramedic”.

Mr. Shenkin, from Glasgow, is one of eight Britons known to have died in Ukraine fighting since Russia invaded the country last year.

“We are supporting the family of a British national who died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities,” a Foreign Office spokesperson said.

“By enlisting in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, he made the ultimate sacrifice to defend values we all believe in,” his family said.

“He is survived by his son and daughter, to whom he was devoted.”

According to the tribute, he was awarded the medal for “Valour in Combat” for his bravery in Ukraine.

He was born in Glasgow and raised in London and Malta before joining the Israeli army.

According to the tribute, he went on to start his own security company, which saw him serve in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Angola, among other places.

His death comes less than a month after the deaths of British nationals Chris Parry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 47, while attempting a “humanitarian evacuation” from the Ukrainian town of Soledar.

Simon Lingard was killed in Ukraine last November, and ex-British soldier Jordan Gatley was killed in June in the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.

Scott Sibley of Lincolnshire died in April in southern Ukraine after a drone dropped mortars on his regiment.

Craig Mackintosh, from Norfolk, was killed in August while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine.

Last July, Paul Urey, a British aid worker, died while being held by Russian-backed separatists.

