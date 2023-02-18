Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Bulgarian police arrested four after 18 bodies were found in an abandoned truck
Bulgarian police arrested four after 18 bodies were found in an abandoned truck

Bulgarian police arrested four after 18 bodies were found in an abandoned truck

Articles
Advertisement
Bulgarian police arrested four after 18 bodies were found in an abandoned truck

Bulgarian police arrested four after 18 bodies were found in an abandoned truck

Advertisement
  • 18 people, including a child, were found dead in an abandoned truck.
  • He stated that the people in the vehicle were cold and wet, and had not eaten in days.
  • It is thought to be Bulgaria’s deadliest migrant-related tragedy.
Advertisement

Bulgarian police have made four arrests after 18 people, including a child, were found dead in an abandoned truck in Bulgaria, its government says.

The truck appeared to be conveying a bunch of migrants illegally.

Thirty-four individuals, including five children, were evacuated to hospitals, with several in severe condition, according to the health ministry.

He stated that the people in the vehicle were cold and wet, and had not eaten in days.

It is thought to be Bulgaria’s deadliest migrant-related tragedy.

Advertisement

Bulgaria has traditionally struggled to deal with significant numbers of migrants attempting to join the EU from Turkey.

The vehicle, discovered near the village of Lokorsko, 12 miles (20 kilometers) north-east of Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia, was unlawfully transporting the migrants in secret compartments, authorities said.

Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev described the conditions inside the truck: “There has been a lack of oxygen to those who were locked in this truck. They were freezing, wet, they have not eaten for several days.”

Authorities suspect those discovered were transported into Serbia illegally from Afghanistan.

According to Atanas Ilkov, a senior police official, one of the four people apprehended had already been jailed for human trafficking.

Bulgaria has been accused of torturing asylum seekers attempting to enter from Turkey, with asylum seekers reporting being prevented, arrested, stripped, and beaten.

Advertisement

Also Read

Bulgarian border policeman shot dead near Turkey
Bulgarian border policeman shot dead near Turkey

Bulgarian police officer shot dead at Turkish border. Unidentified person shot at...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tyre Nichols: Ex-officers plead not guilty in connection with his death
Tyre Nichols: Ex-officers plead not guilty in connection with his death
Mississippi mass shooting: Man shoots ex-wife and five others
Mississippi mass shooting: Man shoots ex-wife and five others
Turkey discovers a fresh survivor roughly 12 days after the earthquake
Turkey discovers a fresh survivor roughly 12 days after the earthquake
First Leopard tanks to be deployed to Kyiv very soon
First Leopard tanks to be deployed to Kyiv very soon
Members of far-right group jailed in Macron attack case
Members of far-right group jailed in Macron attack case
Police find 18 people dead in abandoned truck in Bulgaria
Police find 18 people dead in abandoned truck in Bulgaria
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story