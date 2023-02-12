Cars burnt out shocks residents in County Durham

Ten cars in a County Durham town were destroyed by fire.

An investigation was launched following the distraction of cars.

The incident has left burnt-out shells of parked cars across both streets.

After ten cars in a County Durham town were completely destroyed by fire in nearby streets, the locals said they are still in disbelief.

Early on Sunday morning, the vehicle fires woke residents of Crook’s Milburn Street and Wilson Street.

PVC windows and doors on homes had melted, witnesses claimed to the Media.

Arson is being suspected as the cause of the incident, and an investigation is ongoing.

In order to “further reassure” the town’s people, Durham Police has sent more police there.

Both scenes received a call for three fire teams from Crook, Durham, and Bishop Auckland. At the time, no injuries were mentioned.

Flames got dangerously close to Shaun Hope’s grandson’s bedroom window on Milburn Street, forcing him to save the boy, according to Shaun Hope.

“Everyone was out watching what was going on,” Mr. Hope said.

Mr. Hope said the community had been left in shock following the fires.

“They are all good hard working people in this street,” he said. “They don’t deserve this.”

Graeme Carr, station manager at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are working closely with Durham Police to assist them with the next steps of their investigation.”

Ten automobiles and numerous homes’ windows were broken, according to Durham Police, who described the incident as being possibly arson-related.

As investigations continue, a spokeswoman urged anyone with knowledge to contact police.

