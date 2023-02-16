Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • China sanctions Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for selling arms to Taiwan
China sanctions Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for selling arms to Taiwan

China sanctions Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for selling arms to Taiwan

Articles
Advertisement
China sanctions Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for selling arms to Taiwan

China sanctions Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for selling arms to Taiwan

Advertisement

China‘s commerce ministry placed Lockheed Martin Corp and Raytheon Technologies Corp on an “untrustworthy entities list” on Thursday over arms sales to Taiwan, the latest sanctions imposed on the two U.S. defense contractors.

The measures come amid heightened tensions after the U.S. military shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon, and a day after Beijing warned of “countermeasures against relevant U.S. entities that undermine China’s sovereignty and security”.

Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Missile and Defense Corporation, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, are barred from “engaging in import and export activities related to China,” according to a statement from the commerce ministry.

Beijing also barred the companies from further investment in China, barred senior management from entering the country, revoked residence permits for any employees in China, and imposed fines equal to the contracted amount of their arms sales to Taiwan.

It is unclear how China would enforce such fines, which must be paid within 15 days, according to the Chinese government.

Advertisement

Last February, China sanctioned the two firms over a $100 million arms sale to Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing views as a breakaway province.

China has announced sanctions against Lockheed and Raytheon on at least two previous occasions, in 2019 and 2020, though Beijing has not explained what those sanctions entailed or how they were enforced.

Also Read

EU debates trade restrictions worth 11 billion euros as new Russia sanctions
EU debates trade restrictions worth 11 billion euros as new Russia sanctions

Representatives from the EU's 27 member states will meet in Brussels on...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
China and Iran call for the lifting of Iran sanctions; Xi to visit
China and Iran call for the lifting of Iran sanctions; Xi to visit
Russia launches new missile attacks in response to NATO's increased backing for Ukraine
Russia launches new missile attacks in response to NATO's increased backing for Ukraine
Three women and two children have been rescued from the wreckage in Turkey, aid arrived in Syria
Three women and two children have been rescued from the wreckage in Turkey, aid arrived in Syria
Chinese balloon destined for Hawaii was blown off track, US official says
Chinese balloon destined for Hawaii was blown off track, US official says
NORAD intercepts Russian planes near Alaska
NORAD intercepts Russian planes near Alaska
Ukraine War: Russian migrants forced to serve in Putin's war
Ukraine War: Russian migrants forced to serve in Putin's war
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story