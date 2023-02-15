China’s three spy balloons in Japan’s airspace are “absolutely intolerable”

Four flying objects have recently been shot down by the US.

Three other dropped objects in North America have not been linked to Chinese espionage.

China warned its neighbor to proceed with caution.

The Japanese Defense Ministry provided the most conclusive evaluation of the three previously unknown objects when it indicated they were likely Chinese spy balloons.

According to the ministry’s statement posted on its website late Tuesday, the administration has asked China for confirmation and requested that similar occurrences never happen again. Such airspace violations, which took place in November 2019, June 2020, and September 2021, were described as “absolutely unacceptable” in the statement that followed.

The MOD will keep learning more and keep an eye out for balloons, the ministry said, adding that entering our airspace without authorization, even if it’s a balloon, is a territorial infraction.

China has retaliated by alleging that US balloons had flown over its land and has warned its neighbours not to handle such events in the same way as the US. According to Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, if the Self-Defense Forces felt that the balloon posed a danger to people or property, they would have the option of shooting it down.

China warned its neighbour to proceed with caution. We want to emphasise that Japan should not dramatise this issue like the US has done, Wang Wenbin, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told reporters on Tuesday.

Sun Weidong, the vice foreign minister of China, told the South Korean ambassador to China on Tuesday that he hoped Seoul would render a fair verdict over the US shooting down of the Chinese balloon.

