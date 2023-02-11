Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand braced for a storm amid historic floods
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand braced for a storm amid historic floods

Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand braced for a storm amid historic floods

Articles
Advertisement
Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand braced for a storm amid historic floods

Cyclone Gabrielle: New Zealand braced for a storm amid historic floods

Advertisement
  • New Zealand prepares for a major storm.
  • The country has already been devastated by fatal flooding.
  • Cyclone Gabrielle is predicted to make landfall on the country’s North Island on Saturday night.
Advertisement

New Zealand is preparing for a major storm that threatens to impact areas of the country that have already been devastated by fatal flooding.

Cyclone Gabrielle is predicted to make landfall on the country’s North Island on Saturday night, bringing strong gusts and heavy rain.

Residents have been advised to stock up on supplies to the last three days in case they become stranded at home.

The storm comes just weeks after severe rain swamped Auckland.

Tens of thousands of sandbags have been supplied due to fears that the saturated ground and compromised infrastructure have made residences more vulnerable to flooding.

Evacuation shelters have been erected once more, and the national carrier, Air New Zealand, has canceled many domestic flights ahead of the storm.

Advertisement

Social media images and videos showed huge lines at stores and empty shelves as residents braced for further severe weather.

Northland, New Zealand‘s most northern province, has already begun to endure severe winds, according to local media.

Cyclone Gabrielle has been downgraded from a category three cyclone to a category two storm, implying less destructive winds.

Forecasters have warned that they may still be strong enough to destroy trees and electricity lines and that enough rain may fall in the coming days to create more flooding and landslides.

 

The Coromandel Peninsula and the Tairwhiti/Gisborne region, both of which were damaged by the recent torrential rain, have been placed under the most severe weather warning.

Ready to Evacuate

Flood-prone areas have been advised to prepare for evacuation.

Advertisement

“There’s a degree of nervousness and anxiety around this coming event,” the Thames-Coromandel district’s mayor, Len Salt, told the Stuff news website.

“Coromandel people are pretty resilient, but the fact we’ve been in this mode dealing with storm events from the beginning of January…people are tired.”

Meanwhile, the Australian Bureau of Meteorology has reported that circumstances on Norfolk Island’s isolated territory have began to deteriorate as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

The island, which is located north of New Zealand, has also been declared unsafe. Residents have been advised to stay indoors and seek cover in the strongest portion of their homes.

Only three cyclones have passed within 50 kilometers (31 miles) of the island in the last 30-40 years.

Also Read

More severe rain is forecast for New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland
More severe rain is forecast for New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland

350 people require emergency shelter. The council declared 69 houses uninhabitable. Four...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Many Russian pregnant ladies travel to Argentina
Many Russian pregnant ladies travel to Argentina
Earthquake rescue hampered by security concerns
Earthquake rescue hampered by security concerns
New Zealand prepares for storm after record floods
New Zealand prepares for storm after record floods
South African rapper killed with his friend in Durban
South African rapper killed with his friend in Durban
Earthquake was worst event in 100 years, says UN aid chief
Earthquake was worst event in 100 years, says UN aid chief
Turkey earthquakes death toll exceeds 25,000
Turkey earthquakes death toll exceeds 25,000
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story