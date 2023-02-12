Advertisement
  Dead Royal Navy man discovered at base in Cornwall
Dead Royal Navy man discovered at base in Cornwall

Dead Royal Navy man discovered at base in Cornwall

  • Benjamin Thomas was found dead at a training facility in Cornwall.
  • And the Royal Navy withheld the cause of death.
  • His body was found on January 30th.
At a training facility in Cornwall, a member of the Royal Navy was discovered deceased.

On January 30, Leading Hand Benjamin Thomas was found at the HMS Raleigh shore base in Torpoint.

The Cornwall coroner commenced and postponed the inquest into the 24-year-old Mold, Flintshire, resident on Friday, February 10.

While confirming that his next of kin had been notified, a Royal Navy official withheld further information regarding the cause of death.

She said: “The thoughts and sympathies of the Royal Navy go out to the family and friends.

“It would be inappropriate to comment and any further queries should be directed to the Coroner.”

