Dead Royal Navy man discovered at base in Cornwall

On January 30, Leading Hand Benjamin Thomas was found at the HMS Raleigh shore base in Torpoint.

The Cornwall coroner commenced and postponed the inquest into the 24-year-old Mold, Flintshire, resident on Friday, February 10.

While confirming that his next of kin had been notified, a Royal Navy official withheld further information regarding the cause of death.

She said: “The thoughts and sympathies of the Royal Navy go out to the family and friends.

“It would be inappropriate to comment and any further queries should be directed to the Coroner.”

