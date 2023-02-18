Advertisement
  Death toll in Turkey earthquake surpasses 40,000
Death toll in Turkey earthquake surpasses 40,000

  • The death toll in Turkey has risen to 40,642.
  • With over 5,800 people killed in Syria.
  • And over all 46,000 deaths recorded.
The death toll in Turkey following the terrible earthquakes on February 6 has grown to 40,642.

Death toll reported by Yunus Sezer, the chairman of the nation’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

At over 5,800 people died in Syria, according to the UN and the Syrian government, bringing the overall death toll to more than 46,000.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) kept up their humanitarian aid for the earthquake victims.

Since the disaster, the UAE has sent 58 planes to government-controlled areas in Syria and 39 planes to Turkey with 2,624 tones of food, tents, and medical supplies, according to the state news agency WAM.

