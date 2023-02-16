Death toll rises above 41,000 in Turkey, Syria earthquake

A 17-year-old girl, rescued from Turkey earthquake wreckage after 10 days
A 17-year-old girl was rescued after 248 hours under the rubble of...
About 41,000 people have died as a result of a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Friday, and chances of finding survivors are dwindling.
Authorities and medical personnel said that a total of 41,732 fatalities from the tremor on February 6 were confirmed, including 38,044 fatalities in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria.
About 11 days after the 7.8-magnitude jolt, Turkish rescuers on Thursday extricated a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s from the rubble.
But, the authorities of war-torn Syria and Turkey have both halted rescue efforts in some areas that they control.
The death toll in Turkey makes it the deadliest natural disaster in the nation’s post-Ottoman history.
