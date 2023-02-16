Advertisement
  • Death toll rises above 41,000 in Turkey, Syria earthquake
  • The death toll from Turkey and Syria earthquake rose to 41,000.
  • A 17-year-old girl was rescued from rubble 11 days after the earthquake.
  • This quake is marked the deadliest disaster.

About 41,000 people have died as a result of a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Friday, and chances of finding survivors are dwindling.

Authorities and medical personnel said that a total of 41,732 fatalities from the tremor on February 6 were confirmed, including 38,044 fatalities in Turkey and 3,688 in Syria.

About 11 days after the 7.8-magnitude jolt, Turkish rescuers on Thursday extricated a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s from the rubble.

But, the authorities of war-torn Syria and Turkey have both halted rescue efforts in some areas that they control.

The death toll in Turkey makes it the deadliest natural disaster in the nation’s post-Ottoman history.

