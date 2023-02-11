Earthquake in Turkey & Syria: 2 Filipinos dead in Turkey quake

Two Filipinos were killed in Turkey following the Monday earthquake.

Earthquake in Turkey & Syria: Two Filipinos were killed in Turkey following the Monday earthquake that left thousands dead in both Turkey and Syria, according to the government.

According to a source from the Philippine embassy in Ankara, the two deceased were among three Filipinos who went missing following the terrible earthquake.

The embassy announced that the other Filipino who had gone missing had been discovered alive.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Turkey harmed at least 248 Filipinos.

The killer earthquake that shook Turkey and Syria on Monday killed over 21,000 people and displaced hundreds of others.

On Friday, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. stated in a Twitter post: ”It is with deep regret that we learn of the passing of two Filipinos in the recent 7.8-magnitude earthquake that devastated Türkiye.”

Relief team

On Tuesday, President Marcos Jr announced that the Philippines would send an 85-person team to help earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The force, which included Philippine military soldiers, engineers, and health workers, had already arrived and began their mission to provide search and rescue, relief, and other help to quake-affected areas on Friday.

