A Syrian youngster trapped beneath the wreckage of his fallen home described his horrific experience in a video.

The young survivor was coated in dust and attempting to extract himself from the rubble.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed nearly 24,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Advertisement

Earthquake in Turkey & Syria: Following the deadly earthquake, a Syrian youngster trapped beneath the wreckage of his fallen home described his horrific experience in a video that went popular on social media.

The boy’s video showed the young survivor coated in dust and attempting to extract himself from the rubble.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Joelle Mardinian (@joellemardinian) Advertisement

The youngster can be heard pleading for help in the video. Other voices can be heard in the background, which are thought to be those of his neighbors who were also trapped in their collapsed homes.

With a voice filled with fear and desperation, the boy says: “I’m not sure if I’m going to stay alive or die.” He is recording the video with the hope that it will be shared if he were to make it, he says.

As the youngster continues to narrate the terrifying sensation of being trapped beneath the rubble, he rotates the camera to show the earthquake’s devastation. His house’s walls had collapsed, leaving just a heap of rubble in their place.

On Friday, emergency crews in Turkey conducted a series of daring rescues, plucking numerous individuals from the wreckage four days after a devastating 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed nearly 24,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Advertisement

Six relatives gathered in a small pocket under the wreckage, a teenager who drank his own urine to quench his thirst, and a 4-year-old youngster offered a jelly bean to calm him down as he was shimmied out were among the survivors.

Also Read Turkey earthquake: The children whose names have been wiped Children are too young to realize how much they've suffered. Children are...