Earthquake was worst event in 100 years, says UN aid chief

UN’s Martin Griffiths called the earthquake the “worst disaster in 100 years.”

And announced a three-month operation to provide humanitarian aid.

He continued by saying that the people of Syria will receive a similar scheme.

The devastating earthquake that struck southern Turkey and northwest Syria this week was dubbed the “worst disaster in 100 years” by the head of the UN’s relief efforts.

“The response as you have seen here, and as your viewers have seen, is also unique,” Griffiths added. “There has never been an international response, a Turkish response to a natural disaster as we see here in these terrible days.”

Griffiths, the UN’s current under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, emphasized that the organisation has a “clear strategy” to make an appeal for a three-month operation to provide humanitarian aid to the people of Turkey on either Sunday or Monday.

Griffith visited family affected by the terrible earthquake when visiting Kahramanmaras.

Griffiths said in a Twitter post that he had “listened to their stories of shock and despair” and included images of the encounter.

