Electricity and water have returned to cyclone-ravaged New Zealand cities

Water and power were slowly restored to cyclone-ravaged New Zealand cities.

The death toll from the tragedy climbed to nine.

Economists have estimated the cost of recovery will run to billions of dollars.

Advertisement

NEW ZEALAND: Water and power were slowly restored to cyclone-ravaged New Zealand cities on Saturday, as the death toll from the tragedy climbed to nine.

About a week after Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc on the country’s North Island, producing landslides and severe floods, recovery work has begun in earnest.

“About 24% of (Napier) households now have electricity, and urgent work continues to bring more online as quickly as possible,” Ball told reporters.

New Zealand has struggled to cope

Despite being one of the world’s wealthiest countries and well-versed in dealing with earthquakes, volcanoes, and other natural catastrophes, New Zealand has struggled to cope with the magnitude of Cyclone Gabrielle‘s devastation.

Whole neighborhoods are still cut off, important highways are closed, and telecommunications networks are in shambles.

Advertisement

Economists have estimated the cost of recovery will run to billions of dollars.

“This is going to be a major focus for New Zealand and for the responding agencies for some time.”

Authorities report that about 1,500 people are still in emergency shelters, mostly in the hard-hit Hawke’s Bay region.

Thousands of people are said to be uncontactable. Yet, authorities have struggled to maintain lists up to date and to sift out duplicate allegations involving the same person.

The death toll from the disaster continues to increase as emergency responders reach more homes and communities.

“We now know that nine people have lost their lives and our emergency services hold great fears for others,” said Ball.

Advertisement

Two volunteer firefighters were killed, as was a two-year-old girl who was swept away from her family by floodwaters.

Authorities plan to contact the majority of the uncontacted communities by the end of Saturday.

Also Read New Zealand seeks international help as Cyclone Gabrielle cripples North Island New Zealand started accepting international aid. Cyclone Gabrielle has caused a catastrophe...