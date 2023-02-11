Erdogan says that government will act to stop looting

Turkey has declared a state of emergency in the earthquake-affected area.

Leading to sluggish aid and medical deliveries.

Turkish government would pursue individuals responsible for looting.

His government would pursue individuals responsible for looting and other crimes in the earthquake-affected area, according to Tayyip Erdogan.

“We’ve declared a state of emergency,” he said during a visit to the disaster zone. “It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state’s firm hand is on their backs,” he said.

According to Syrian doctor, Idlib province is “very challenging.”

The situation since the earthquakes is “extremely challenging,” according to a Syrian doctor working in a maternity facility in the province of Idlib, despite sluggish aid and medical deliveries.

“No food, no camps, no drinks. As doctors … we don’t have medical devices in our hospitals for many surgeries, [including] neurosurgeries. And the hospital is full of people,” Ikram Habbaoush, a member of the Syrian American Medical Society, told reputed media outlet via Skype.

“The aid has come very slowly. If your baby needs emergency surgery … we cannot do it because the medical devises have not arrived.”

