Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Erdogan says that government will act to stop looting
Erdogan says that government will act to stop looting

Erdogan says that government will act to stop looting

Articles
Advertisement
Erdogan says that government will act to stop looting

Erdogan says that government will act to stop looting

Advertisement
  • Turkey has declared a state of emergency in the earthquake-affected area.
  • Leading to sluggish aid and medical deliveries.
  • Turkish government would pursue individuals responsible for looting.
Advertisement

His government would pursue individuals responsible for looting and other crimes in the earthquake-affected area, according to Tayyip Erdogan.

“We’ve declared a state of emergency,” he said during a visit to the disaster zone. “It means that, from now on, the people who are involved in looting or kidnapping should know that the state’s firm hand is on their backs,” he said.

According to Syrian doctor, Idlib province is “very challenging.”

The situation since the earthquakes is “extremely challenging,” according to a Syrian doctor working in a maternity facility in the province of Idlib, despite sluggish aid and medical deliveries.

“No food, no camps, no drinks. As doctors … we don’t have medical devices in our hospitals for many surgeries, [including] neurosurgeries. And the hospital is full of people,” Ikram Habbaoush, a member of the Syrian American Medical Society, told reputed media outlet via Skype.

“The aid has come very slowly. If your baby needs emergency surgery … we cannot do it because the medical devises have not arrived.”

Advertisement

Also Read

5.3 million Syrians may now be homeless, says UN
5.3 million Syrians may now be homeless, says UN

The UN's refugee agency estimates that up to 5.3m Syrians may have...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
After family found dead in UK gun law plea renewed
After family found dead in UK gun law plea renewed
Many Russian pregnant ladies travel to Argentina
Many Russian pregnant ladies travel to Argentina
Earthquake rescue hampered by security concerns
Earthquake rescue hampered by security concerns
New Zealand prepares for storm after record floods
New Zealand prepares for storm after record floods
South African rapper killed with his friend in Durban
South African rapper killed with his friend in Durban
Earthquake was worst event in 100 years, says UN aid chief
Earthquake was worst event in 100 years, says UN aid chief
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story