Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • FBI searches University of Delaware in Joe Biden secret documents case
FBI searches University of Delaware in Joe Biden secret documents case

FBI searches University of Delaware in Joe Biden secret documents case

Articles
Advertisement
FBI searches University of Delaware in Joe Biden secret documents case

US President Joe Biden

Advertisement
  • The FBI conducted two searches at the University of Delaware in recent weeks.
  • The president’s beach house in Rehoboth was searched for three and a half hours.
  • The matter has caused a political headache for President Joe Biden.

In connection with an inquiry into the handling of secret materials by President Joe Biden, the FBI conducted two searches at the University of Delaware in recent weeks, according to a report by an international news agency on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source close to the investigation.

According to the report, the searches were conducted with the approval and assistance of Biden’s legal counsel. The US Department of Justice was contacted after the White House and FBI both declined to respond to Reuters.

The president’s beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, was searched for three and a half hours by the U.S. Justice Department, according to Biden’s lawyer earlier this month. However, the Justice Department did seize some items for additional examination.

[emebdpost slug = “/joe-biden-urges-black-leaders-to-keep-at-police-reforms-effort-after-death-of-tyre-nichols/”]

Materials had already been discovered in his Wilmington, Delaware home and a Washington office he utilized between his time serving as Barack Obama’s vice president and running for president.

For Biden, who is anticipated to launch a reelection campaign in the upcoming weeks or months, the matter has caused a political headache.

Advertisement

According to the University of Delaware’s website, Biden gave papers from his time serving as a senator for Delaware between 1973 and 2009 to the college.

“Until the archival process is complete and the collection is opened to the public, access is only available with President Biden’s express consent,” it states, adding that Biden and his designees have access under the supervision of Special Collections.

According to an international news agency’s story on Wednesday, investigators retrieved documents that did not appear to be marked as sensitive but were now being examined by the FBI.

Also Read

Balloon was not major security breach, says Joe Biden
Balloon was not major security breach, says Joe Biden

Joe Biden does not regret how he handled the Chinese spy balloon....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Pilot of crashed Nepalese plane reported no power in the engines: Initial reports
Pilot of crashed Nepalese plane reported no power in the engines: Initial reports
Bus crash in South Africa kills 20, dozens send to the hospital
Bus crash in South Africa kills 20, dozens send to the hospital
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Top diplomat for EU appeals to nations to provide more tanks to Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
Zelensky offers President Biden another invitation to visit Ukraine
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
77-year-old woman rescued more than week after Turkey earthquake
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Two teenagers charged with murder in the death of Brianna Ghey
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story