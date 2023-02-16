FBI searches University of Delaware in Joe Biden secret documents case

The FBI conducted two searches at the University of Delaware in recent weeks.

In connection with an inquiry into the handling of secret materials by President Joe Biden, the FBI conducted two searches at the University of Delaware in recent weeks, according to a report by an international news agency on Wednesday, citing an unnamed source close to the investigation.

According to the report, the searches were conducted with the approval and assistance of Biden’s legal counsel. The US Department of Justice was contacted after the White House and FBI both declined to respond to Reuters.

The president’s beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, was searched for three and a half hours by the U.S. Justice Department, according to Biden’s lawyer earlier this month. However, the Justice Department did seize some items for additional examination.

Materials had already been discovered in his Wilmington, Delaware home and a Washington office he utilized between his time serving as Barack Obama’s vice president and running for president.

For Biden, who is anticipated to launch a reelection campaign in the upcoming weeks or months, the matter has caused a political headache.

According to the University of Delaware’s website, Biden gave papers from his time serving as a senator for Delaware between 1973 and 2009 to the college.

“Until the archival process is complete and the collection is opened to the public, access is only available with President Biden’s express consent,” it states, adding that Biden and his designees have access under the supervision of Special Collections.

According to an international news agency’s story on Wednesday, investigators retrieved documents that did not appear to be marked as sensitive but were now being examined by the FBI.

