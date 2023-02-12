Flights cancelled and schools closed in New Zealand

Schools in Auckland, InterCity bus network, and 36 institutions and colleges will close.

Gabrielle is expected to bring extreme rain and wind to New Zealand’s North Island.

With 350-450 mm of rain, 120-140 kph (75-87 mph) wind gusts, hazardous waves.

All schools in Auckland, New Zealand, will be closed on Monday as the city prepares for Cyclone Gabrielle‘s arrival.

According to RNZ, the InterCity bus network will also cut back on its services, and more than 36 institutions and colleges would close their doors despite their being no official directive from the Ministry of Education.

Gale force winds with gusts up to 140 kph were already observed over the North Island on Sunday, according to the New Zealand MetService (87 mph).

“I can’t remember a time when the whole of the North Island was on a wind warning,” said Lisa Murray, head of Weather Communications for the MetService.

“This is a huge sprawling weather system affecting the country. Extreme rain and wind are expected for many North Island regions, accompanied by phenomenal seas along northern and eastern shores, and significant storm surge near, and slightly in advance of, the cyclone’s center.”

As Gabrielle approached, Air New Zealand announced it was suspending numerous long-haul international flights, Tasman and Pacific Island flights, as well as domestic services into and out of Auckland on Monday, according to Reuters.

Chris Hipkins, the prime minister of New Zealand, reiterated his call for people of Auckland to reduce unnecessary travel and to work from home wherever possible during a press conference with regional media on Sunday.

The newest forecasts from New Zealand’s MetService warn that while Gabrielle has lost her tropical system characteristics as of Saturday, it still poses a “very high chance of intense, impactful, and unprecedented weather over several portions of the North Island from Sunday to Tuesday.”

The worst-affected locations should prepare for 350-450 mm (13-18 inches) of rain, 120-140 kph (75-87 mph) wind gusts, hazardous waves, and coastal inundation, particularly during high tide.

Through Tuesday, Northland, Auckland, Tairawhiti Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay, and Coromandel continue to be under MetService red rain warnings.

“We do expect severe weather is on the way so please make sure you’re prepared, make sure you have your preparations in place, if you have to stay put for a period of time or if you have to evacuate,” Hipkins told reporters.

As part of the regional response to Gabrielle, a state of emergency was proclaimed in Northland, a subtropical region on New Zealand’s North Island, on Sunday for an initial term of seven days, according to a notice from local authorities.

Six state of emergency alerts have been issued for Northland in the previous 50 years, according to the statement.

According to reputed media outlet, Auckland Emergency Management issued a warning that the city was likely to experience significant winds on Sunday night, with gusts of up to 140 kph (87 mph) or higher starting on Monday.

“This is a really extreme and impactful event. People could lose power or become isolated. Listen to local authorities and your local civil defense, and know where your local evacuation center is,” Murray advised.

