Four arrested in United States in connection of assassination of Haitian President

Four men were arrested in Florida on Tuesday in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mossé, Officials said.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, 50, Antonio Intriago, 59, Walter Veintemilla, 54, and Frederick Bergmann, 64, are accused of plotting to kill Mose and replace him as president.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, three of the men are US citizens, and one, Ortiz, is a Colombian national and permanent resident of the United States in Miami.

According to federal prosecutors, Ortiz and Intriago had financial ties to a company called Counter Terrorist Unit Security (CTU), while Veintemilla was involved with Worldwide Capital Lending Group. The men are accused of plotting to replace Mose with Christian Emmanuel Sanon in order to secure lucrative government contracts.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, Veintemilla agreed to help fund the coup by providing a $175,000 line of credit to CTU. According to the office, the co-conspirators would also be paid to buy ammunition in Haiti, and Ortiz and Intriago then hired 20 men through CTU to provide security for Sanon.

Bergmann had personal ties to Sanon and had invested in the group, according to the prosecutor’s office. He is accused of falsifying export documentation for 20 CTU-branded ballistic vests bound for Haiti from South Florida.

“By June 2021, the plan evolved as Ortiz, Intriago, Veintemilla and others apparently realized that Sanon had neither the constitutional qualifications nor the popular support of the Haitian people to become President,” the federal prosecutor’s office said Tuesday. “They shifted their support from Sanon to a former Haitian Supreme Court judge.”

According to court documents, the original plan was to detain Mose, force him onto a plane, and whisk him away to an unknown location, but the plot fell apart when suspects couldn’t find a plane or enough weapons.

