Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • World
  • Germany offers temporary visas for earthquake victims
Germany offers temporary visas for earthquake victims

Germany offers temporary visas for earthquake victims

Articles
Advertisement
Germany offers temporary visas for earthquake victims

Germany offers temporary visas for earthquake victims

Advertisement
  • Germany announced that earthquakes victims will be allowed to temporarily visa.
  • With family in Germany, with standard visas being issued and valid for 3 months.
  • The expedited and priority visas are intended to help those affected by the tragedy.

It has been announced that those impacted by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria would be permitted to temporarily reside with family in Germany.

“This is emergency aid,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the Bild newspaper on Saturday. “We want to allow Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring their close relatives from the disaster area to their homes without bureaucracy.”

She said that standard visas will be used for this, and they would be quickly issued and valid for three months.

Advertisement

[Translation: Uncomplicated #Visa for earthquake victims. Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy #Faeser : “It’s about help in need. We want to make it possible for Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to be able to bring close relatives from the disaster region to them unbureaucratically.”]

The choice was made after the number of earthquake-related fatalities exceeded 29,000 on Sunday. Both nations have experienced mass displacement.

More than half of the 2.9 million persons of Turkish descent who call Germany home also have Turkish nationality.

Since former German Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s borders to refugees in 2015 and 2016, the Syrian community, which is also sizable, has been estimated at 924,000.

In 2014, there were 118,000 Syrians living in Germany.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“As the German government, we want to help ensure that families in Germany can temporarily take in relatives affected by the earthquake if they no longer have a roof over their heads or need medical treatment,” Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Twitter on Saturday.

Baerbock said the foreign and interior ministries had formed a “task force” to start the initiative.

“The aim is to make visa procedures as unbureaucratic as possible for those affected. We have increased staff at foreign missions in Turkey and reallocated capacities,” added Baerbock.

According to the dpa news agency, the expedited and priority visas are meant to help those who have been significantly impacted personally by the tragedy, such as those who may be in danger of losing their homes or who have sustained injuries that need medical attention.

Furthermore, it was said that the program is intended for victims who want to find asylum in Germany and stay with first- or second-degree relatives who are either German citizens or who have a permanent residency status.

Advertisement

Also Read

Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake
Bashar al-Assad thanks UAE for ‘huge’ aid after quake

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad praised the UAE for providing relief. And humanitarian...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
At least 98 people detained in Turkey in looting case
At least 98 people detained in Turkey in looting case
More than 2,000 patients discharged from hospitals
More than 2,000 patients discharged from hospitals
Niger, at least 10 soldiers were killed in an insurgent ambush
Niger, at least 10 soldiers were killed in an insurgent ambush
The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty
The United States and Papua New Guinea negotiate defence treaty
India planned to rename Valentine's Day
India planned to rename Valentine's Day "Cow Hug Day" Here's how it backfired
Iran's Raisi will visit China: state media
Iran's Raisi will visit China: state media
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story