Germany will not forsake earthquake victims, says Scholz

Germany is supporting the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Germany will support the earthquake victims, said Olaf Scholz.

Olaf Scholz said Germany share their pain and will not leave Turkey.

Advertisement

Germany will support the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria as they deal with the repercussions of the catastrophe, according to German chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“We cannot undo the disaster. But we can help in times of need. And Germany is helping,” Scholz said, citing a Turkish proverb in the original wording and then translating: “You recognize a true friend in times of need.”

“And we are true friends. As friends, we share your pain and as friends, we will not leave you alone in adversity.”

On the chancellor’s Twitter account, the video message had captions in both Turkish and Arabic, and there were replies in both languages as well.

Three million people in Germany are of Turkish descent, many of them hail from the particularly devastated districts of Hatay and Gaziantep.

Also Read Germany offers temporary visas for earthquake victims Germany announced that earthquakes victims will be allowed to temporarily visa. With...

Advertisement