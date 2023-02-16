Advertisement
  World
  • World
Half of Cameroon is under jeopardy from Sahara dust storm

  • A massive plume of dust from the Sahara desert threatens to sweep through half of Cameroon.
  • The dust could cause traffic accidents owing to limited visibility.
  • The dust could also induce respiratory ailments.
According to the transport minister, a massive plume of dust from the Sahara desert threatens to sweep through half of Cameroon.

If the expected wind conditions hold, dust could cause traffic accidents owing to limited visibility, according to Ernest Ngalle Bibehe in a news release.

Mr Bibehe added that the dust could also induce respiratory ailments.

The dust plume is now sweeping Cameroon’s Far North area and is expected to spread to four other regions in the following days.

The minister has urged people to drive cautiously and to use sufficient eye and nose protection.

Every year, dust storms from the Sahara sweep across Cameroon from north to south.

