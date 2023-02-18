Harris blames Russia of ‘crimes against humanity’ in Ukraine

US Vice President Kamala Harris accused Russia of committing “gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation” in Ukraine and said the US has “officially established” that Russia had done so.

According to US Vice President Kamala Harris, the US has “officially determined” that Russia committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

Addressing at the Munich Security Conference, Ms. Harris charged that since its invasion, Russia has engaged in “gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation.”

At the meeting, world leaders urged continued support for Ukraine.

The time has come to “double down” on military support, according to UK PM Rishi Sunak.

The prime minister stated that Western friends must begin making preparations for Ukraine’s future security and deliver it the necessary armaments right away.

As the anniversary of Russia’s complete invasion of Ukraine approaches on February 24, a seminar is being held in Germany.

The conference heard from Ms. Harris, who emphasized the need to hold those responsible for alleged Russian crimes in Ukraine accountable.

“Their actions are an assault on our common values and our common humanity,” she said.

The UN defines crimes against humanity as a “widespread or systemic attack” on a particular civilian population.

Moscow has repeatedly denied targeting civilians during its invasion.

“In the case of Russia’s actions in Ukraine we have examined the evidence, we know the legal standards, and there is no doubt: these are crimes against humanity,” Ms. Harris, a former prosecutor, told the conference.

She cited “barbaric and inhumane” atrocities during the war in Ukraine, including the scores of bodies found in Bucha shortly after the invasion and the bombing of a theatre in Mariupol.

“Let us all agree: on behalf of all the victims, both known and unknown, justice must be served,” Ms. Harris said.

The International Criminal Court adjudicates cases involving crimes against humanity (ICC).

Yet, the ICC lacks the authority to detain individuals and can only exercise its jurisdiction in nations who ratified the accord that established the court.

It seems improbable that Russia will extradite any suspects because it is not a party to that agreement.

While both sides in the conflict prepare for spring offensives, the three-day conference in Munich will serve as a crucial test of Western support for Kyiv.

Dmytro Kuleba, the foreign minister of Ukraine, claimed that Moscow had “waged a genocidal campaign” against Ukrainians because it did not believe they “deserve to exist as a sovereign nation.”

As a result of Vladimir Putin’s invasion, tens of thousands have died and millions have been ejected from their homes.

