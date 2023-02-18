India FM Jaishankar says, Soros is dangerous, and debate on democracy is needed

India’s foreign minister said the democratic world needed a debate on democracy.

He labeled billionaire investor George Soros “old, rich, opinionated and dangerous.”

George Soros slammed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while India was a democracy, Modi was not.

Advertisement

India’s foreign minister said the democratic world needed a debate on democracy, labeling billionaire investor George Soros “old, rich, opinionated and dangerous” for his comments on India that didn’t recognize its difficult path from colonization.

At a speech ahead of the Munich Security Conference on Thursday, billionaire investor George Soros slammed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while India was a democracy, Modi was not.

India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a conference in Sydney on Saturday that Soro’s statements were typical of a “Euro Atlantic view”.

He stated that there must be “a debate and conversation about democracy,” including which values defined democracy as the world rebalanced and grew less Euro-Atlantic.

“He is old, rich, opinionated, and dangerous because what happens is, when such people and such views and such organisations – they actually invest resources in shaping narratives,” Jaishankar said in a response to a question about Soros at the [email protected] conference.

He said India’s voters decided “how the country should run”.

Advertisement

“It worries us. We are a country that went through colonialism, we know the dangers of what happens when there’s outside interference,” he added.

He had already met with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia. Australia is attempting to develop commerce with India in order to minimize its dependency on China and has joined the Quad security group with India, as well as the United States and Japan.

Also Read Tax officers in India raid BBC headquarters weeks after a scathing documentary Weeks after the government slammed a BBC documentary Indian tax agents raided...