Iran’s Raisi will visit China: state media

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will travel to China in the coming days for a three-day visit aimed at expanding economic relations, according to official media.

According to Iran’s national news agency, Raisi will depart for Beijing on Monday evening in response to an official invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Both presidents first met last September in Uzbekistan at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization conference, where the Iranian president advocated for stronger ties.

On his upcoming trip, Raisi is expected to hold private talks with Xi, and delegations from both countries are due to sign “cooperation documents.”

Raisi will also meet with Chinese businesses and Iranians who live in the country.

Iran and China have strong economic relations, particularly in energy, transportation, agriculture, trade, and investment.

Both countries signed in 2021 a 25-year “strategic cooperation pact” said to include “political, strategic and economic” components.

According to Iranian customs authorities’ 10-month figures, China is Iran’s largest trade partner.

Iran’s exports to Beijing totaled $12.6 billion, while imports from China totaled $12.7 billion.

