Joe Biden is healthy, ‘fit for duty’, says doctor

The White House physician has reported that Joe Biden, 80, is still in good condition and “fit for duty” following the medical check of the US president, whose health has come under scrutiny as he is set to seek for a second term.

“The president remains fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor said on Thursday in a summary of the health exam.

The test was widely observed as Biden gets ready to run for re-election in 2024. According to the summary, Biden did not exhibit any “long COVID” symptoms, and his stiff gait has not gotten worse since his November 2021 assessment.

Biden said his physical went well. “Everything really went well … Thank God, for small favors,” he told media.

Biden underwent his second thorough examination since entering office in January 2021 during a three-hour visit with medical professionals at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, MD.

Advertisement President Biden underwent a routine physical today. A full update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President is available here: https://t.co/isfEYVJWdG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 17, 2023

According to the summary, Biden uses the statin Crestor to maintain healthy cholesterol levels, as well as an anticoagulant to manage his asymptomatic atrial fibrillation and an acid reflux medication.

Liquid nitrogen was used to remove a number of tiny skin growths off the president’s face and head, and according to O’Connor, “one minor lesion on the president’s breast was removed today and sent for traditional biopsy.” Results are still awaited.

According to the report, Biden‘s weight decreased from 83.5 kg (184 pounds) in 2021 to 81 kg (178 pounds).

His blood pressure was 126/78 compared to 120/70 in 2021, and his body mass index was 24.1 as opposed to 25.0.

The summary didn’t say whether Biden had taken any cognitive tests, which are occasionally administered to persons his age.

O’Connor said that severe spinal arthritis is the cause of Biden’s back stiffness.

“The president’s gait remains stiff, but has not worsened since last year,” he said.

Polls show that respondents are worried about Biden’s capacity to serve four more years as president if he wins in 2024.

Biden is the oldest person to ever hold the office of US president.

