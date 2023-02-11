Lula says Brazil is no more divided than the US as he meets Biden

Both Lula and Biden had government facilities looted in the aftermath of their presidential elections.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his country’s divides were no greater than those in the United States.

Lula is not convinced all Bolsonaro supporters are adherents to his views.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with sources on Friday ahead of his meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his country’s divides were no greater than those in the United States.

“Here there’s also a difference, much greater, or as significant as Brazil – Democrats and Republicans are highly split apart. “Love it or leave it,” he told sources, adding that Brazil does not have a “hate culture.”

Both Lula and Biden had government facilities looted in the aftermath of their presidential elections, posing significant challenges to their respective democracies.

During their administrations, both ex-leaders were constantly chastised for using racist and misogynistic words.

Even so, Lula is not convinced all Bolsonaro supporters are adherents to his views. “I am convinced that not everybody that voted for Bolsonaro follows Bolsonarism,” he said.

Bolsonaro fled to the United States after losing his election. He had remained in the vicinity of Orlando, Florida, for more than a month, causing some Democratic Party senators to demand for his deportation.

Advertisement

Will Lula ask Biden to help extradite Bolsonaro back to Brazil? “

I don’t know, I’m not going to talk about President Biden about that, this will depend on courts,” he replied. “One day he has to come back to Brazil and face all the lawsuits against him.”

Bolsonaro faces “almost 12 lawsuits against him in Brazil, more cases will come in,” Lula said, adding that he believes his former rival will “be convicted in some international court because of the genocide with Covid (outbreak) because half of the people that died in Brazil during Covid was the responsibility of the federal government.”

He further claimed that courts may “punish” Bolsonaro for “genocide against the Yanomami indigenous people” since illicit mining in their protected territory increased during his presidency.

Also Read Lula Sets Aside Pollution Concerns as Brazil Sinks Warship in Atlantic Ocean The aircraft carrier earned a place in 20th-century naval history. The aircraft...