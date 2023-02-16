Advertisement
  • Michigan State University gunman had two unregistered handguns, police say
  • Five Michigan State University students who were injured during the mass shooting.
  • The gunman had two 9-millimeter handguns and additional magazines and ammunition.
  • They are being treated at the E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.
The gunman had two 9-millimeter handguns, as well as additional magazines and ammunition, according to MSU Police and Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.

He claimed that the firearms were not registered.

A note was also discovered on the gunman, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound about 3.8 miles from campus, according to Rozman.

Five Michigan State University students who were injured during the mass shooting that killed three on Monday are still in critical condition but some of them are showing signs of improvement, the university’s interim President Teresa Woodruff said in a briefing Thursday.

They are being treated at the E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety department has made the decision to not release the names of the injured victims in the hospital “out of respect for the families,” said Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman.

Michigan State University shooting resumes standard operations: Official
Michigan State University shooting resumes standard operations: Official

Officials are giving an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting...

