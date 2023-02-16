Michigan State University shooting resumes standard operations: Official

Officials are giving an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting at Michigan State University.

The shooter was identified as a 43-year-old man who was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Classes are suspended until Sunday, and Berkey Hall will remain closed for the remainder of the semester.

Officials are now giving an update on the investigation into a deadly shooting at Michigan State University. When a gunman opened fire on Monday, three students were killed and five others were injured.

The briefing is expected to be attended by the Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety.

The motive is still unknown to investigators. The shooter was identified as a 43-year-old man who was not a student at the university. He was later discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Michigan State University interim President Teresa Woodruff stated that the university is resuming normal operations today, but classes are still suspended until Sunday.

Berkey Hall, one of the shooting locations, will remain closed for the remainder of the semester, she added.

