Military in need of ammunition, says Yehor Firsov

Yehhor Firsov said his country needs more munitions to wage war against Russia.

He also discussed the effect of tiredness on the front lines.

And the momentum of the enemy offensive.

Yehor Firsov, a soldier with the 109th territorial defense brigade of Ukraine, said on Friday night that his country needs more munitions to wage war against Russia.

“Of course, we need shells, shells, and, once again, shells. Because, frankly speaking, there are situations when there are not enough shells. Weapons are the first thing we need at the frontline,” Firsov told a Ukrainian national telethon.

Former parliamentarian Firsov, who is currently serving on the front lines, claimed that although logistical advancements have been made since the early stages of Russia’s invasion, they could always use additional equipment.

“Of course, we would all like more hardware because it covers infantrymen. Don’t get me wrong — if there is no artillery or tanks are not working and they are not covering the infantry, it is very, very difficult for the infantry. So the more hardware we have, the better,” Firsov said.

Several leaders of Ukraine’s allies asked countries to increase support for Ukraine, particularly munitions manufacturing, on Saturday at the Munich Security Council, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The effect of tiredness on the front lines was another topic Firsov covered.

Firsov described the situation as “always tight” when asked about it, adding that the momentum appears to shift in waves.

“In recent months, there has been an enemy offensive here. It happens in waves. In some places, the enemy is making significant aggressive actions and infantry attacks. In some places, they ease their pressure a little. But there are constant enemy attacks using everything possible — MLRS, tanks, mortars. All this is constant. Every day, sometimes even every hour,” he said, adding that such occurrences take a psychological toll on his fellow soldiers.

“Many fighters have some psychological fatigue. It is unavoidable — you perform your function 24/7. Fatigue accumulates,” the soldier said.

